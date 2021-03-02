Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 2,251 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,110 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,251 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp owned 0.09% of Comfort Systems USA worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter valued at $59,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Comfort Systems USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Comfort Systems USA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Chairman Franklin Myers bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.82 per share, for a total transaction of $129,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 276,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,908,988.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIX opened at $65.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.54 and a 52 week high of $66.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.67%.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

