Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 660 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $175,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

STLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Shares of STLD stock opened at $44.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.98 and a 12-month high of $44.57.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 5.17%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

Featured Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.