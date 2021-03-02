Harsco Co. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share (NYSE:HSC)

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Harsco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Harsco’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Harsco had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The firm had revenue of $508.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Harsco’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HSC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus lowered Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on Harsco from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.40.

HSC stock opened at $18.58 on Monday. Harsco has a 1 year low of $4.19 and a 1 year high of $22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.42, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.43.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Harsco by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 19,916 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Harsco during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harsco by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 108,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 55,376 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harsco during the 4th quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harsco by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Harsco news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 12,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $257,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $832,167. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

