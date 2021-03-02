Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Invests $53,000 in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,266,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $825,089,000 after purchasing an additional 273,272 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Emerson Electric by 4.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,008,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $590,679,000 after acquiring an additional 423,841 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,907,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $518,484,000 after purchasing an additional 240,404 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 24.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,182,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,371,000 after purchasing an additional 623,278 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3,341.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,124,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034,095 shares during the period. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $88.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $37.75 and a 52 week high of $89.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.33.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

