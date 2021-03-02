Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Makes New Investment in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 422.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 146,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 118,103 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 32,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 5,486 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 6,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,860 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter.

Get Five Below alerts:

In related news, EVP George Hill sold 5,000 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $809,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,774,546.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 10,500 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $2,021,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,010 shares in the company, valued at $14,824,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,961 shares of company stock worth $13,844,509. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $194.08 on Tuesday. Five Below, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.53 and a fifty-two week high of $198.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $188.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.28. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $476.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.91 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FIVE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Five Below in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Five Below from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Five Below from $155.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Five Below from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Five Below from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Five Below presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.09.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.