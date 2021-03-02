Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Purchases New Shares in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,114 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 537,693 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,278,000 after purchasing an additional 52,601 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $435,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,931,813 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $115,967,000 after acquiring an additional 26,228 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $425,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $1,939,000. 86.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $68.27 on Tuesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.06 and a fifty-two week high of $71.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.60.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 19.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Cheniere Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James raised shares of Cheniere Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Fearnley Fonds assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.55.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Nuno Brandolini sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total transaction of $909,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,607,705.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $96,332.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,255,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,572 shares of company stock valued at $1,365,002 over the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

