Hashgard (GARD) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $110,959.00

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 2nd. Over the last seven days, Hashgard has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hashgard has a total market cap of $16.64 million and approximately $110,959.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hashgard token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00060051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.96 or 0.00822089 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00030296 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00007676 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000317 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00062536 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00030019 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00046433 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00039739 BTC.

Hashgard (GARD) is a token. Its genesis date was May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,269,999,900 tokens. Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hashgard’s official message board is medium.com/@hashgard. Hashgard’s official website is www.hashgard.io.

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hashgard should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hashgard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

