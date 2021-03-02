Head-To-Head Analysis: NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) and Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC)

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) and Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get NVE alerts:

68.0% of NVE shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.6% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of NVE shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

NVE has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for NVE and Kulicke and Soffa Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NVE 0 0 0 0 N/A Kulicke and Soffa Industries 0 0 3 0 3.00

Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a consensus price target of $46.33, indicating a potential downside of 11.02%. Given Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kulicke and Soffa Industries is more favorable than NVE.

Dividends

NVE pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries pays out 58.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NVE has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Kulicke and Soffa Industries has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares NVE and Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NVE 54.35% 15.18% 14.90% Kulicke and Soffa Industries 8.39% 7.92% 5.53%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NVE and Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NVE $25.41 million 14.14 $14.53 million N/A N/A Kulicke and Soffa Industries $623.18 million 5.19 $52.30 million $0.95 54.81

Kulicke and Soffa Industries has higher revenue and earnings than NVE.

Summary

NVE beats Kulicke and Soffa Industries on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NVE

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data. Its products comprise standard sensors to detect the presence of a magnetic or metallic material to determine position or speed primarily for the factory automation market; and custom and medical sensors for medical devices to replace electromechanical magnetic switches. The company also offers spintronic couplers for industrial Internet of Things market. In addition, it engages in the research and development, and licensing of spintronic magnetoresistive random access memory technology. NVE Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions. The APS segment manufactures and sells dicing blades, capillaries, and bonding wedges. The company also services, maintains, repairs, and upgrades equipment. It serves semiconductor device manufacturers, integrated device manufacturers, outsourced semiconductor assembly and test providers, other electronics manufacturers, industrial manufacturers, and automotive electronics suppliers primarily in the United States and the Asia/Pacific region. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for NVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.