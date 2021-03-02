Head-To-Head Contrast: POLA Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) and Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF)

Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) and POLA Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Morgan Advanced Materials has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, POLA Orbis has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Morgan Advanced Materials and POLA Orbis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Morgan Advanced Materials N/A N/A N/A POLA Orbis 2.98% 5.08% 4.25%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Morgan Advanced Materials and POLA Orbis, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Morgan Advanced Materials 0 2 1 0 2.33 POLA Orbis 0 0 2 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Morgan Advanced Materials and POLA Orbis’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Morgan Advanced Materials $1.34 billion 0.92 $93.34 million $0.35 12.31 POLA Orbis $2.02 billion 2.18 $181.19 million $0.85 23.39

POLA Orbis has higher revenue and earnings than Morgan Advanced Materials. Morgan Advanced Materials is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than POLA Orbis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

POLA Orbis beats Morgan Advanced Materials on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Morgan Advanced Materials Company Profile

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company. The company offers high-temperature insulating fiber products, microporous products, firebricks, monolithic products, heat shields, fired refractory shapes, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers. It also provides carbon brushes and brush holders, power slip rings, terminal blocks, diagnostic equipment, carbon current collection strips, shaft grounding brushes, and linear transfer systems; and semiconductor products, engineered coatings, zirconia products, ceramic injection molded products, ceramic cores, braze alloys, and the Haldenwanger range of ceramic tubes and rollers, as well as ceramic to metal assemblies, including brazed and metallized assemblies. The company serves customers in the industrial, transportation, petrochemical and chemical, energy, semiconductor and electronics, healthcare and security and defence markets. It also operates in the United States, China, Germany, France, other Asian countries, Australasia, the Middle East and Africa, other European countries, other North America, and South America. The company was formerly known as The Morgan Crucible Company plc and changed its name to Morgan Advanced Materials plc in March 2013. Morgan Advanced Materials plc was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom.

POLA Orbis Company Profile

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM Ã THREE, and DECENCIA brand names. The Real Estate segment is involved in the leasing of office buildings and residential properties. The company also involves the management and operation of buildings. The company sells its products through department, directly operated retail, duty-free shops, Internet, and specialty cosmetics stores, as well as through door-to-door sales, and mail-order sales. POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

