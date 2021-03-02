Head to Head Contrast: Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) vs. CVF Technologies (OTCMKTS:CNVT)

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) and CVF Technologies (OTCMKTS:CNVT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Portman Ridge Finance has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CVF Technologies has a beta of -0.12, indicating that its share price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.8% of Portman Ridge Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Portman Ridge Finance shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of CVF Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Portman Ridge Finance and CVF Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Portman Ridge Finance 0 1 0 0 2.00 CVF Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Portman Ridge Finance currently has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.96%. Given Portman Ridge Finance’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Portman Ridge Finance is more favorable than CVF Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Portman Ridge Finance and CVF Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portman Ridge Finance -47.13% 7.87% 3.40% CVF Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Portman Ridge Finance and CVF Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portman Ridge Finance $26.50 million 3.40 -$12.50 million $0.08 25.50 CVF Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CVF Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Portman Ridge Finance.

Summary

Portman Ridge Finance beats CVF Technologies on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Portman Ridge Finance Company Profile

Portman Ridge Finance Corp. operates as a non-diversified management investment company. The firm targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/ defense, business services, consumer products, education, food & beverage, healthcare, industrial & environmental services, logistic & distribution and media & telecommunications. It provides financing in the form of debt and also makes equity co-investments. The company was founded on August 8, 2006 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

CVF Technologies Company Profile

CVF Technologies Corporation engages in the investment, development, and management of early stage private companies that operate in the environmental technology sector in the United States and Canada. The company, through its interests in Xylodyne Corporation, develops proprietary technology relating to electric vehicles. CVF Technologies, through its subsidiary, Ecoval Corporation, involves in the development, manufacture, and marketing of organic herbicides, insecticides, and tree recovery systems primarily for the lawn and garden retail/consumer market, and specialty agricultural markets. The company, through its other subsidiary, G.P. Royalty Distribution Corporation, provides products and services to the jewelry industry to enable diamonds and other precious gems to be uniquely identified non-invasively using a patented low power laser imaging system. CVF Technologies was founded in 1989 and is based in Williamsville, New York.

