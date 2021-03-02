Head-To-Head Review: Gridsum (NASDAQ:GSUM) vs. Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB)

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) and Gridsum (NASDAQ:GSUM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Tenable has a beta of 1.81, indicating that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gridsum has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Tenable and Gridsum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenable -18.87% -56.02% -10.72% Gridsum N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tenable and Gridsum’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenable $354.59 million 11.92 -$99.01 million ($0.87) -46.70 Gridsum $46.91 million 1.22 -$77.27 million N/A N/A

Gridsum has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tenable.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.0% of Tenable shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.3% of Gridsum shares are held by institutional investors. 16.4% of Tenable shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Tenable and Gridsum, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenable 0 1 12 0 2.92 Gridsum 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tenable presently has a consensus target price of $51.50, suggesting a potential upside of 26.75%. Given Tenable’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Tenable is more favorable than Gridsum.

Summary

Tenable beats Gridsum on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk. It offers Tenable.io, a software as a service that manages and measures cyber exposure across a range of traditional information technology (IT) assets, such as networking infrastructure, desktops, and on-premises servers, as well as modern IT assets, such as cloud workloads, containers, Web applications, and Internet of Things and operational technology assets; and Tenable.sc, a solution to manage and measure cyber exposure across traditional information technology assets and can be run on-premises. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

Gridsum Company Profile

Gridsum Holding Inc. provides data analysis software for enterprises and government agencies in China. Its proprietary distributed data architecture allows its customers to collect and analyze information; and Gridsum Big Data platform and Gridsum Prophet performs multi-dimensional correlation analysis and analyzes complex real-time events. The company offers Web Dissector to analyze customer websites by monitoring and analyzing key performance indicators; Mobile Dissector to understand mobile app user activity; SEM Dissector for search engine marketing; SEO Dissector, a search engine optimization tool; Ad Dissector, an advertisement performance monitoring and optimization product; Contribution Dissector to track and analyze user behavior; Audience Dissector, an audience analysis product; and Recommendation Engine, a data driven content recommendation solution. It also provides Government Web Dissector, a digital intelligence solution; Government Website Group Integrated Management Platform, an integrated management platform; Streaming Dissector, a viewership analysis tool for digital online video; Video Dissector, an online video content analytics tool; TV Dissector, an analytics tool; Rating Plus, a television viewing data analytics tool; Media Dissector, a content media monitoring and analytics tool; Information Dissector, an analytical system; and Social Listening, a could-based social listening solution. In addition, the company offers Law Dissector, a search and statistical analysis tool for legal research; Smart Push, a legal research tool; Intelligent Voice Recognition and Transcription System; Faxin Wei Su, a litigation service; Gridsum Visualization Platform; Gridsum Dashboard, a data visualization tool; and Gridsum Report Center, an automated report generation and distribution tool. Further, it develops media analytics and information discovery solutions. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

