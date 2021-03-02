Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.54 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. Heidrick & Struggles International reported earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will report full year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.24. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.61. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Heidrick & Struggles International.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. Heidrick & Struggles International had a positive return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 5.02%.

HSII has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist boosted their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock opened at $36.50 on Tuesday. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 52-week low of $17.99 and a 52-week high of $38.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $706.64 million, a P/E ratio of -21.47 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is 23.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 46,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

