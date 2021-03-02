Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) PT Raised to $82.00

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.08% from the stock’s previous close.

HLIO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

HLIO traded up $1.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.86. The stock had a trading volume of 154,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,166. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 99.80 and a beta of 1.21. Helios Technologies has a twelve month low of $29.03 and a twelve month high of $70.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.90.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $151.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.52 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 12.24%. Helios Technologies’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Helios Technologies news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 2,000 shares of Helios Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 600 shares of Helios Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,881,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,100 shares of company stock valued at $224,000 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

