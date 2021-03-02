Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $151.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.52 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 4.52%. Helios Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share.

Shares of HLIO traded up $2.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,770. Helios Technologies has a 1-year low of $29.03 and a 1-year high of $67.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.90 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

In related news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 600 shares of Helios Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 2,000 shares of Helios Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,100 shares of company stock valued at $224,000. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

HLIO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Helios Technologies from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

