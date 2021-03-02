Hellenic Coin Market Capitalization Achieves $109.68 Million (HNC)

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 2nd. Over the last week, Hellenic Coin has traded up 2.9% against the dollar. One Hellenic Coin coin can currently be purchased for $1.57 or 0.00003300 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hellenic Coin has a market capitalization of $109.68 million and $214,639.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.64 or 0.00363126 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000104 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004061 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000163 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000118 BTC.

About Hellenic Coin

HNC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. The official message board for Hellenic Coin is medium.com/@helleniccoin. Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hellenic Coin’s official website is www.helleniccoin.com. The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Buying and Selling Hellenic Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hellenic Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hellenic Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

