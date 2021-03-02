Hellenic Telecommunications Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of HLTOY stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.59. 272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,388. Hellenic Telecommunications Organization has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $8.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

About Hellenic Telecommunications Organization

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and related services to businesses and individuals primarily in Greece and Romania. It operates through OTE, COSMOTE Group, TELEKOM ROMANIA, and Other segments. The company offers fixed-line, Internet access, and ICT services; and international carrier and TV production services.

