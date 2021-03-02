Hemp, Inc (OTCMKTS:HEMP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hemp, Inc (OTCMKTS:HEMP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 786,700 shares, a growth of 396.0% from the January 28th total of 158,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 515,932,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

HEMP stock remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday. 44,405,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,686,078. Hemp has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01.

Get Hemp alerts:

Hemp Company Profile

Hemp, Inc focuses on the provision of industrial hemp. The company is involved in processing and farming industrial hemp; extracting hemp CBD oil; and educating and empowering hemp farmers and entrepreneurs with knowledge, processing, infrastructure, and support. It also engages in the sale of hemp accessories, such as extractors, harvesters, storage bags, containers, fertilizer, soil amendments, humidifiers, dehumidifiers, balers, greenhouses, and greenhouse equipment; and drying, trimming, curing, storing, and brokering for other farmers harvesting hemp, as well as provision of research and development, hemp consulting, and educational entertainment services.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Hemp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.