Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Hits New 12-Month High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $28.19 and last traded at $27.31, with a volume of 869 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.00.

The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.11. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 125,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 61.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $651.17 million, a P/E ratio of 135.00, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.12.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

