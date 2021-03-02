Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $211.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Heska Corporation sells advanced veterinary diagnostic and specialty products. Heska’s state-of-the-art offerings include blood testing instruments and supplies, digital imaging products, software and services, data services, allergy testing and immunotherapy, and single-use offerings such as in-clinic diagnostic tests and heartworm preventive products. The Company’s core focus is on the canine and feline markets where it strives to provide high value products and unparalleled support to veterinarians. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on HSKA. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Heska from $145.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Heska in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Alliance Global Partners restated a buy rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (up from $167.50) on shares of Heska in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Heska from $157.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Heska currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $190.00.

NASDAQ HSKA opened at $201.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -90.72 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $179.76 and its 200 day moving average is $133.87. Heska has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $217.17.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.47. Heska had a negative return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $64.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.10 million. Heska’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Heska will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heska during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heska in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heska in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Heska by 251.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heska in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

