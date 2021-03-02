Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS.

HPE stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.50. 13,805,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,265,333. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $7.43 and a 12-month high of $14.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.77, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.56%.

HPE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.79.

In related news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 12,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $147,152.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,955.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 18,290 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $220,028.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,622.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

