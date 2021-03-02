HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,226 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,647 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $26,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter worth $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter worth $31,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $122.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.06. The company has a market cap of $112.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $124.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.10%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMAT. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $96.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $104.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.33.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

