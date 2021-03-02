HighTower Advisors LLC Has $34.10 Million Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 11,766 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $34,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 27,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,073,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 8,534 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 2,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 729 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total transaction of $6,696,780.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,485,089.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $512.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.47.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $459.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $495.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $465.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $182.14 billion, a PE ratio of 37.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.21 and a 12-month high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

