HighTower Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.85% of Murphy USA worth $31,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 210.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 7,696 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 302.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 8,293 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 6,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,552 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MUSA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Murphy USA in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Murphy USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of MUSA stock opened at $125.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.99. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.75 and a 1 year high of $144.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 45.51% and a net margin of 3.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in the marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 15, 2020, it operated 1,500 gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

