Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HKMPF. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Peel Hunt cut Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hikma Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of HKMPF opened at $31.38 on Friday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $19.75 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.87.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is currently 10.67%.

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

