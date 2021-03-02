Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.70 EPS

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.70, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.43 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share.

HGV stock opened at $41.84 on Tuesday. Hilton Grand Vacations has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $42.52. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.43 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.45.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

HGV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.