HIVE Blockchain Technologies (OTCMKTS:HVBTF) Shares Gap Down to $4.03

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HVBTF)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.03, but opened at $3.80. HIVE Blockchain Technologies shares last traded at $3.79, with a volume of 4,789,700 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.91.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HVBTF)

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

