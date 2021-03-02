HNI (NYSE:HNI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

HNI (NYSE:HNI) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HNI had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $562.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of HNI traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,940. HNI has a 12 month low of $16.60 and a 12 month high of $41.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.10.

Get HNI alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%.

In other HNI news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.42, for a total value of $37,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,029.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About HNI

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Taiwan, and Singapore. Its Office Furniture segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, which include panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, Maxon, HBF, OFM, Respawn, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.