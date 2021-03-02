HOLD (HOLD) Trading Down 2.7% Over Last 7 Days

HOLD (CURRENCY:HOLD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. HOLD has a total market cap of $5.59 million and approximately $4,332.00 worth of HOLD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HOLD token can now be bought for $0.0079 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HOLD has traded down 2.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $236.82 or 0.00495554 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.39 or 0.00074045 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.99 or 0.00077394 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.01 or 0.00079533 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00056836 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $222.16 or 0.00464875 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000461 BTC.

HOLD Token Profile

HOLD’s total supply is 923,453,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,821,305 tokens. HOLD’s official Twitter account is @HoldHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. HOLD’s official website is hold.co. The official message board for HOLD is medium.com/@HoldHQ.

According to CryptoCompare, “HOLD is a peer-to-peer lending platform that provides instant cash advances against cryptocurrency collateral. Hold allows members to leverage their crypto-assets as collateral to obtain fiat whenever they need it, saving them from selling the cryptos they hold dear. Cash Advances are instant and can be used globally through the HOLD prepaid card and mobile app. The HOLD token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum whose primary purpose is to allow a membership system, provide a cashback program and pay additional incentives to lenders through a status level program. “

Buying and Selling HOLD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOLD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOLD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HOLD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

