Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HMPT. Bank of America started coverage on Home Point Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Home Point Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Home Point Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Home Point Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Home Point Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Home Point Capital presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of HMPT opened at $11.94 on Monday. Home Point Capital has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $13.15.

In other news, CEO William Andrew Newman sold 56,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $685,544.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,022,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,429,562.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jr. Phillip R. Shoemaker sold 6,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $84,183.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,526,213.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,118,937 shares of company stock valued at $86,566,274.

Home Point Capital Company Profile

Home Point Capital Inc operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. The company was founded in 2015 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

