Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing a class of immunotherapeutics, targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform which is designed to reprogram the body’s immune system. HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on HOOK. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.83.

HOOK stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.86. 121,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,846. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.76. Hookipa Pharma has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $13.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOOK. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 381.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

Hookipa Pharma Company Profile

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

