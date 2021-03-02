Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,578,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,765 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.07% of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt worth $28,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 312.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 19,571 shares during the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C sold 19,465,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total transaction of $62,679,135.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel M. Allen purchased 97,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.38 per share, with a total value of $329,137.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,137.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMHC opened at $6.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $6.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.43. The company has a market capitalization of $791.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.37.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.15). Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative net margin of 48.80% and a negative return on equity of 89.65%.

HMHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $3.45 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $3.45 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.77.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

