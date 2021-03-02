Hourglass Capital LLC Acquires 5,530 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Hourglass Capital LLC raised its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 57.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,100 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,530 shares during the quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WDC. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,320,566 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $516,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,328 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Western Digital by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,855,730 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $324,349,000 after buying an additional 1,601,590 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,351,976 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $241,056,000 after buying an additional 141,389 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,673,828 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $134,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new position in Western Digital during the third quarter worth $116,540,000. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

WDC stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.12. 199,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,146,880. The company has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.95 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.51. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $72.98.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total value of $1,362,281.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.38.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.