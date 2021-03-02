Hourglass Capital LLC Has $1.57 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Hourglass Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,425 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.00. The company had a trading volume of 727,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,538,563. The firm has a market cap of $251.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $65.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.55.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

In other Intel news, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.69.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

