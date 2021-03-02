Hourglass Capital LLC Has $3.83 Million Stock Holdings in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Hourglass Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) by 91.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 585,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 280,270 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $3,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CXW. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in CoreCivic by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 96,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in CoreCivic by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 17,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in CoreCivic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CXW traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.48. 36,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,105,999. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.23 and its 200-day moving average is $7.64. The company has a market capitalization of $894.89 million, a P/E ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.76 and a 1-year high of $16.57.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $473.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.07 million. CoreCivic had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible, cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

