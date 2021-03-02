Hourglass Capital LLC Has $5.43 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Hourglass Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.6% of Hourglass Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 217,387 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $381,000,000 after purchasing an additional 25,931 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 236,369 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $414,270,000 after buying an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,756 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,336,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 274,071 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $480,348,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,059.56.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $4.34 on Tuesday, reaching $2,065.32. The company had a trading volume of 29,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,918,064. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,952.19 and its 200 day moving average is $1,719.75. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $2,145.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $15.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

