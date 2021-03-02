Hourglass Capital LLC Has $525,000 Stock Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Hourglass Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,698,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,240,000 after purchasing an additional 618,928 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 978.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,793,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,408,000 after buying an additional 3,441,313 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,071,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,521,000 after acquiring an additional 20,010 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,733,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,191,000 after acquiring an additional 441,736 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 177.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,722,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, CEO Simon Cox sold 10,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $496,642.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,091 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,482.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.49 per share, with a total value of $44,490.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,094.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TAP. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Molson Coors Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.86.

Shares of TAP stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,537,710. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.63 and a 200-day moving average of $42.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $32.11 and a 52 week high of $56.10. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.37). Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 4.86%. As a group, research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

