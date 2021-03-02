Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP) Short Interest Up 216.7% in February

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 216.7% from the January 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOVNP opened at $14.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.28. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $14.50.

Get Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A alerts:

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Company Profile

There is no company description available for Hovnanian Enterprises Inc

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.