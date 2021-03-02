HSBC Boosts Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target to $224.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its target price upped by HSBC from $220.00 to $224.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an equal weight rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Airbnb currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $168.12.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $196.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.20. Airbnb has a 52-week low of $121.50 and a 52-week high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($10.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($9.18) by ($1.66). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb will post -13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at $2,429,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Worm Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $1,227,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $2,274,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $3,665,000.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.