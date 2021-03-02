HTMLCOIN (HTML) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $37,371.00

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded down 20.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. One HTMLCOIN token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HTMLCOIN has traded down 21.4% against the dollar. HTMLCOIN has a total market cap of $2.69 million and $37,371.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HTMLCOIN Profile

HTML is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 tokens. The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com/blog. The official website for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

HTMLCOIN Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HTMLCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HTMLCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

