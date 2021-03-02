Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.65 Per Share

Analysts expect Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) to post earnings per share of $1.65 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hubbell’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.67 and the lowest is $1.63. Hubbell reported earnings of $1.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hubbell will report full year earnings of $8.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.52 to $8.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $9.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.15 to $9.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hubbell.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HUBB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hubbell from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

In related news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.74, for a total value of $526,587.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,617 shares in the company, valued at $3,703,307.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $179,960.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,496,284.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 10,459.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,593,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,559,905 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,574,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,874,000 after acquiring an additional 44,667 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Hubbell by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,483,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,549,000 after buying an additional 48,857 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Hubbell by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,349,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,591,000 after buying an additional 425,477 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Hubbell by 164.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 960,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,519,000 after buying an additional 596,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUBB traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $180.66. The stock had a trading volume of 3,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,650. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. Hubbell has a twelve month low of $85.62 and a twelve month high of $183.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is presently 48.28%.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hubbell (HUBB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.