Huhtamäki Oyj (OTCMKTS:HOYFF) Upgraded to “Hold” by Jefferies Financial Group

Huhtamäki Oyj (OTCMKTS:HOYFF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Get Huhtamäki Oyj alerts:

About Huhtamäki Oyj

HuhtamÃ¤ki Oyj manufactures and sells packaging products in the United States, Germany, India, the United Kingdom, Australia, Thailand, China, Russia, the United Arab Emirates, Poland, and internationally. It operates in foodservice packaging, flexible packaging, and fiber packaging business areas. The company offers single and double-wall paper cups, coffee cups, cold drinks cups, cup carriers, lids, accessories, and short run prints of customized paper cups; take away trays, containers, clamshells, scoops, bowls, wraps, and various accessories for take-away and dining; and egg trays, egg cartons, fruit trays, and wine bottle separators.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Huhtamäki Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huhtamäki Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.