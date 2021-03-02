Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Receives $12.24 Consensus PT from Analysts

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.24.

HBAN has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Stephens lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $16.25 to $17.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

In related news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $1,027,272.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 503,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,838,629.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $2,716,400.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 425,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,684,589.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1,257.9% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

HBAN traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.93. 352,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,790,017. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.80. Huntington Bancshares has a 1-year low of $6.82 and a 1-year high of $16.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

