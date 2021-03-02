Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,936 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $2,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HII. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 459.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 106,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 87,411 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 70,338 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,991,000 after purchasing an additional 23,117 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 32.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,024 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HII opened at $178.41 on Tuesday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $136.44 and a one year high of $220.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $170.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.91.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.21). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 36.94% and a net margin of 6.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Vertical Research cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $202.00 to $176.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.09.

In other news, CFO Thomas E. Stiehle sold 7,000 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.33, for a total transaction of $1,255,310.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,111 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,865.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.98, for a total transaction of $375,020.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,794 shares in the company, valued at $2,405,016.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

