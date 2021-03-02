Huobi BTC Hits Market Cap of $238.82 Million (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. One Huobi BTC token can currently be purchased for about $49,648.42 or 1.00236004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Huobi BTC has traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar. Huobi BTC has a market cap of $238.82 million and approximately $330.41 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Huobi BTC alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $253.15 or 0.00511082 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.34 or 0.00075380 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.34 or 0.00079425 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00059733 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.65 or 0.00078037 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.72 or 0.00475902 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Huobi BTC Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 4,810 tokens. The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance. The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us.

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Huobi BTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huobi BTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.