Hxro One Day Trading Volume Reaches $977,420.00 (HXRO)

Hxro (CURRENCY:HXRO) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. In the last seven days, Hxro has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. One Hxro coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000652 BTC on exchanges. Hxro has a total market cap of $71.59 million and approximately $977,420.00 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00058794 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.22 or 0.00816954 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00007784 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00028902 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00061585 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00029705 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00046895 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Hxro Coin Profile

Hxro (CRYPTO:HXRO) is a coin. Its launch date was December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,693,272 coins. Hxro’s official Twitter account is @RealHxro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hxro’s official website is www.hxro.io. Hxro’s official message board is medium.com/@hxromedia.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO. “

Hxro Coin Trading

