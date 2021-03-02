IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 248.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 167,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,095 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $31,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1,135.3% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 575.7% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $252.20 on Tuesday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1 year low of $100.22 and a 1 year high of $266.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $229.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.40.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $6.11. The business had revenue of $848.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.45 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IAC shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $240.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.63.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

See Also: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC).

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.