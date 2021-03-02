ICHI Market Capitalization Achieves $16.10 Million (ICHI)

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. One ICHI coin can currently be purchased for about $6.43 or 0.00013100 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, ICHI has traded 43.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. ICHI has a market cap of $16.10 million and approximately $59,051.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ICHI alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.48 or 0.00512246 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.42 or 0.00074175 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.59 or 0.00078605 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00061774 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.44 or 0.00078293 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $232.69 or 0.00473970 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000426 BTC.

About ICHI

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,503,071 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm.

Buying and Selling ICHI

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICHI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICHI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ICHI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICHI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.