Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) Short Interest Update

Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a decline of 94.9% from the January 28th total of 424,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 579,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Ideal Power in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Ideal Power by 2,269.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 8,488 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Ideal Power by 194.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 23,700 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ideal Power by 624.9% during the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 175,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 151,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ideal Power by 43.0% during the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 284,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 85,607 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.09% of the company’s stock.

Ideal Power stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,934. The company has a quick ratio of 6.79, a current ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.31. Ideal Power has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $24.95. The company has a market capitalization of $77.16 million, a PE ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.45.

Ideal Power Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of its B-TRAN technology. It develops Bi-directional bi-polar junction TRANsistor solid state switch technology. The company was formerly known as Ideal Power Converters Inc and changed its name to Ideal Power Inc in July 2013. Ideal Power Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

