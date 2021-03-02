IDT (IDT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

IDT (NYSE:IDT) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 4th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

IDT (NYSE:IDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $343.43 million during the quarter.

Get IDT alerts:

NYSE IDT opened at $18.91 on Tuesday. IDT has a fifty-two week low of $4.81 and a fifty-two week high of $21.45. The stock has a market cap of $482.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.51 and a 200-day moving average of $11.45.

About IDT

IDT Corporation operates in the communications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Telecom & Payment Services, and net2phone. The Telecom & Payment Services Services segment offers national retail solutions, such as point of sale network; mobile top-up; and carrier services, as well as an international money remittance service and international long-distance calling service under the BOSS Revolution brand name.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for IDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.