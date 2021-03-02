Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Grows Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 97.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,935 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in The Western Union by 2.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,874,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $511,634,000 after buying an additional 559,547 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its stake in The Western Union by 7,541.8% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,701,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,317,000 after buying an additional 3,652,788 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in The Western Union by 0.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,377,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $72,387,000 after buying an additional 21,216 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in The Western Union by 23.8% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,992,722 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $64,134,000 after buying an additional 574,920 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP grew its stake in The Western Union by 78.3% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,415,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $51,766,000 after buying an additional 1,060,933 shares during the period.

In other news, insider Jacqueline D. Molnar sold 7,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $187,498.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,743 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,918.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard L. Williams sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $328,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,848,438.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 323,561 shares of company stock valued at $7,672,510 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

WU has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Guggenheim raised shares of The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

The Western Union stock opened at $23.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $17.39 and a one year high of $25.13.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. This is a positive change from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.02%.

The Western Union Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

